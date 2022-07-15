Words With Friends Announces Plans For 13th Anniversary

Zynga has revealed new details of what they have in store to celebrate the 13th Anniversary of their popular mobile title, Words With Friends. The festivities for the game will kick off on July 19th, which happens to coincide with National Words With Friends Day (isn't that great timing). The community will be able to take part in multiple in-game events which will stretch out to all of the social media platforms you can find it on, featuring a number of different ways to play the game, giveaways, challenges, and sweepstakes. All of this is being done to celebrate the "ongoing spirit of friendly competition." We have a rundown of all the events and a quote from the company on the milestone.

New Birthday Cake Tile Style Bundle (7/18/2022): Players can purchase this limited time bundle from the Premium Store including the Birthday Cake Tile, power ups and coins.

(7/18/2022): Players can purchase this limited time bundle from the Premium Store including the Birthday Cake Tile, power ups and coins. Word Of The Day and Free Facebook Gift (WOTD 7/19/2022): Themed for Words With Friends Day, the WOTD will lead players to the game's Facebook page, where players can claim an in-game reward and enter to win in-game prizes throughout the week.

(WOTD 7/19/2022): Themed for Words With Friends Day, the WOTD will lead players to the game's Facebook page, where players can claim an in-game reward and enter to win in-game prizes throughout the week. Limited-Time Event (7/14 – 7/19/22): Players can match wits with "Baker Bella" to win an exclusive 13th birthday-themed profile frame.

(7/14 – 7/19/22): Players can match wits with "Baker Bella" to win an exclusive 13th birthday-themed profile frame. Words With Friends Day Sweepstakes (7/15 – 7/22/22): Players have the opportunity to win one of 13 Words With Friends Day Prize Packs with in-game rewards.

"Words With Friends has grown beyond a mobile game into a pastime that's embedded in popular culture, and we're excited to enjoy National Words With Friends Day with our community," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President of Mobile Games at Zynga. "Every day, Words With Friends connects millions of players around the globe, and we want to recognize the importance of those connections by celebrating our franchise's 13th birthday together in the game we all love."