Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic Received A New Update

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic received a brand new update today from developer and publisher 3DIVISION today. In case you've never played the game before, this is a city builder tycoon title that has you running and managing towns within the Soviet States, back when the USSR was actually a thing. With all the perils and problems and tyrannical possibilities that come with exploiting all of the people who have the unfortunate luck of living in your area. With the goal of turning your neck of the woods into a superpower city that is both profitable and also somehow still Communist. For this update, you're getting the ability to fly, so to speak, as both airplanes and airports come to the game. You can read more about the update below and what they've fully added for you to play with, as well as a new trailer at the bottom to check out that will show you all of the new toys you've got in action.

This update of Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic introduces airplanes, including the airport design and implementation. Operate the airplanes and build the aluminium industry chain so you can construct more flying vehicles. Go through all the process, from the extraction of bauxite to the treatment of aluminium oxide, before obtaining the finished aluminium. Moreover, this upgrade of Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic also contains the introduction of tourism as a new profitable business. Bring foreign tourists to your country, build amusement parks and create new ways of earning additional income. The update also features a great improvement in the models of the citizens and all the SFX have been implemented and revised by the slovak sound studio Grand Beats. Last, the first version of the building editor has been completed.