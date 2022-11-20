World Of Darkness Reveals Latest Season Of New York By Night

World Of Darkness has announced today that they will be bringing back New York By Night, the Vampire: The Masquerade series, for a third season. The hit spin-off of L.A. By Night, the season will return to follow the adventures of a young group of Anarch vampires dissatisfied with the strict rules enforced by the Camarilla. This time around, the casts from both Seasons 1 & 2 will return for a bigger story, GM'd by host Jason Carl as the Storyteller. Whether or not that means all eight will be at the table at once or if they'll be switching back and forth is yet to be seen, but we do know the new season will debut in early 2023. Here's more on the season from today's announcement.

"The Anarch and Camarilla coteries have been on a collision course since season one, continuously building toward season three where everything comes to a head. Each character has their own motivations, creating tense moments of intrigue and personal reflection," said Jason Carl, Brand Marketing Manager for World of Darkness and Storyteller for New York By Night. "Our talented cast brings out the very essence of their vampire coteries and their Kindred's struggles. Watching the Anarch and Camarilla players realize that monsters lurk in us all, no matter the similarities or differences, embodies how World of Darkness creates engaging stories about what can happen if we lose the struggle for our own humanity."

The Anarch Coterie cast:

Alexander Ward as Isaac Brooke: A Tzimisce gangster seeking to understand himself, Isaac is building a criminal network to advance his clandestine plans..

Mayanna Beren as Serif: Dealing with a difficult and dangerous past, Serif is a Ravnos tagger looking for artistic freedom.

Aabria Iyengar as Margot "Fuego" Walker: Margot is a Ventrue intent on protecting her neighborhood from enemies both living and undead.

Joey Rassool as Reyes Malcolm: Attempting to return to the life he lost, Reyes is a Gangrel who finds himself in conflict with everybody.

The Camarilla Coterie cast:

Cynthia Marie as Coco: Coco is a Lasombra who is discovering that her clan's place and her own unlife in New York is anything but assured.

Noura Ibrahim as Khalida: Khalida is a Ventrue con artist who has ambitions to climb the Camarilla's dangerously slippery political ladder.

Michelle Nguyen Bradley as Kiem: Kiem is a Toreador who is trying to escape a past that refuses to let her go.

Xander Jeanneret as Brawn: Looking to prove himself in the Camarilla's unforgiving hierarchy, Brawn is a Nosferatu boxer who is constantly battling his own inner demons.