World Of Tanks Blitz Announces Deadmau5 Holiday Content

Celebrate the holidays in World Of Tanks Blitz with a special Deadmau5 event, as the artist will be a part of the game this December

Article Summary Experience Deadmau5 in World Of Tanks Blitz with a custom tank and exclusive holiday event.

Join the "Deadmau5 in the House" event from Dec 2-26 with unique gameplay and music.

Unlock the Mau5tank and themed camos for a vibrant holiday battlefield.

Complete Deadmau5 quests and collect special masks for exclusive rewards.

Wargaming is celebrating the holidays in World Of Tanks Blitz their own way as they have teamed up with Deadmau5 for their own special celebration. For a limited time in December, the musician will be a part of the game in a few different ways, including having his own customized tank ready to dive into battle. All of which has been set to the tune of a new track with a special music video. We have more details of the event below, as well as the special music video created for the occasion above, as everything will kick off on December 2, 2024.

World Of Tanks Blitz x Deadmau5

Known for his iconic music and unique style, Deadmau5 is not only one of the most influential electronic music artists, but also a passionate gamer, making this a perfect match. The collaboration kicks off today with the release of an exclusive video featuring a new Deadmau5 high-energy track, "Familiars" (also available on DSPs November 29), created to supercharge the holiday experience. In the trailer, Deadmau5 escapes from his on-set reality, transforming into his iconic mau5headpersona to take command of his controller tank. He embarks on a vibrant journey through the city, turning a dull urban landscape into a pulsating, colorful holiday metropolis.

Starting December 2, tankers can join the Blitz x Deadmau5 celebration with the pre-party, leading into the main "Deadmau5 in the House" event running through December 26. Players can expect a fusion of music and gameplay as well as exclusive content and prizes throughout. Get ready for some epic drops, including:

Mau5tank: a custom Deadmau5 controller tank loaded with music-making gear, speakers, lights, and laser effects

Set of unique camos, one of which – Blink camo – was inspired by Deadmau5's infamous Nyanborghini Purracan

Three exclusive masks featuring Deamau5' mau5head silhouette with special designs

Two new Deadmau5-themed quests

