Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: warcraft

World Of Warcraft Announces Next Major Expansion: The War Within

Blizzard Entertainment reveled three expansions at BlizzCon 2023 coming to World Of Warcraft, starting with The War Within arriving next year.

Article Summary Blizzard unveils three new expansions for World Of Warcraft, starting with The War Within in 2024.

The War Within starts The Worldsoul Saga, seeing an ancient civilization rise to power.

Players will discover new areas like Khaz Algar and meet the playable allied race - the Earthen.

New features for class specialization, flexible adventures "Delves", and a quality-of-life feature "Warbands" will be introduced.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed three new expansions are on the way to World Of Warcraft during BlizzCon 2023, starting with The War Within. The company has decided to set out on one of the most ambitious storytelling events in the game's history, as they are doing the expansions back-to-back that all interconnect. The War Within will launch in 2024, followed by Midnight and The Last Titan, all of which fall under The Worldsoul Saga. We have info about the first one, as well as quotes from various figures at the company about this new endeavor, along with a couple videos showing off the cinematic reveal.

"Beginning with The War Within, The Worldsoul Saga is grown from the seeds of what captured the hearts of players around the world when they first set foot in Azeroth," said World of Warcraft executive producer Holly Longdale. "For veteran players, the last 20 years have led to this, and for those who have never set foot in Azeroth, this is a whole new adventure."

"The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan encompass one of the most ambitious creative endeavors ever attempted for World of Warcraft, designed as standalone narratives that feed into an overall story arc," said Warcraft general manager John Hight. "Alongside these epic adventures, the ongoing quality-of-life feature updates players have come to expect from us since Dragonflight will continue in The War Within, further setting us up for the next 20 years and beyond," "As we begin a new era at Blizzard Entertainment, I am inspired by the World of Warcraft teams' passion for players and their expansive vision for the future of their storytelling," said president of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra. "The legacy of World of Warcraft spans generations, and the beginning of The Worldsoul Saga is the perfect time for anyone who has memories of this legendary universe to celebrate, rediscover, and come home to Azeroth." The War Within begins with an ancient civilization rising to power deep beneath the surface of the planet, as heroes of both the Alliance and Horde alike are bombarded with visions—some are of the Light, while others see an alternate, darker fate. While players embark on the first chapter of The Worldsoul Saga and journey to a new level cap of 80, they will encounter new zones, dungeons, and raids, and more:

Explore the new continent of Khaz Algar: Off the western shores of Kalimdor lies The Isle of Dorn, a new hub for both the Horde and Alliance. Begin to explore what dwells beneath the surface in the lava-fuelled forge of The Ringing Deeps, the lush Hallowfall, and the pinnacle of Nerubian society, Azj-Kahet.

Off the western shores of Kalimdor lies The Isle of Dorn, a new hub for both the Horde and Alliance. Begin to explore what dwells beneath the surface in the lava-fuelled forge of the lush Hallowfall, and the pinnacle of Nerubian society, Azj-Kahet. New Playable Allied Race – the Earthen: Players will meet and unlock this Titan-forged race who have made Khaz Algar their home, with their own unique civilization and culture.

Players will meet and unlock this Titan-forged race who have made Khaz Algar their home, with their own unique civilization and culture. Expand your Warcraft fantasy with Hero Talents: A new level of class specialization customization, Hero Talents are modelled after well-known archetypes from the Warcraft universe, including Dark Ranger, Farseer, and more.

A new level of class specialization customization, Hero Talents are modelled after well-known archetypes from the Warcraft universe, including Dark Ranger, Farseer, and more. Delves: New bite-size adventures seamlessly integrated into the world, which flexibly scale to support 1-5 players, and offer meaningful progression.

New bite-size adventures seamlessly integrated into the world, which flexibly scale to support 1-5 players, and offer meaningful progression. Warbands: A quality-of-life feature for players with multiple characters, Warbands allow banks, reputations, transmogs, and more to be shared across all player characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!