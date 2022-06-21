World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Blizzard Entertainment has released new details for the digital and physical editions for the upcoming World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. The team announced that they have officially put the game up for pre-order, as it will be released sometime later this year. For those of you looking to get more out of the game, Dragonflight is now available for digital pre-purchase as a Base edition ($50), a Heroic edition ($70), and an Epic edition ($90). Each digital edition includes one or more items for you to use as you join forces with the dragonflights who are attempting to reclaim their lost realm. You can also get an amazing deluxe edition, which we have more details for you below.

The expansion introduces an extensive overhaul of the game's character talent system, which offers flavorful and impactful talent choices at every level. There are also significant updates to in-game professions with new work order and specialization systems, on top of a modernized and streamlined Heads Up Display (HUD) and User Interface (UI). Base Edition: Includes Drakks, a pre-purchase bonus pet to accompany you on your quests.

Includes Drakks pre-purchase bonus pet, the new Murkastrasza pet, a -level character boost (level 60), and a new Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount to soar on. Epic Edition: Includes all Base and Heroic items, the Timewalker's Hearthstone effect, the Diadem of the Spell-keeper head-slot transmog, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five color variants, and 30 days of game time. Dragonflight also comes as a boxed Collector's Set, which sports a trove of gear in addition to an Epic edition digital key and Drakks pet. With the Collector's Set, players can explore World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight's visual development with the Art of Dragonflight hardcover book, upgrade their set-up with the powerful visage of an Alexstrasza mousepad, and add iconic representations of Azeroth's five primary dragon flights in a five-pin collector's set. The Collector's Set is available today on the Official Blizzard Gear Store and will ship later this year.