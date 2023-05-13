World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals Fractures In Time Update World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight has revealed new info on the next patch on the way as Fractures In Time adds a few changes.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed what's next for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight as the new 10.1.5 patch is on the way called Fractures In Time. The content will focus on the once-secret laboratory hidden in Zaralek Cavern beneath the Dragon Isles of Aberrus as players will find themselves within the walls of a chamber of magic and experimentation thought lost to the ages. The content will first head to the PRT shortly, although no date was given, with a full release a few weeks later. We got the dev notes below on this patch below, and you can find detail on their website, as it will most likely go live before month's end.

"Emberthal and Ebyssian are working together to release the Black dragonflight essence that had been siphoned from the dracthyr during their long stasis, unlocking memories and powers forgotten to them. All Evokers can now choose to explore Azeroth as a new specialization: Augmentation. The Infinite Dragonflight, long-standing enemies of the Bronze dragonflight, have worked hard to see their ultimate goal of triggering the transformation of Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond. This eight-boss Mythic-only mega-dungeon will take players across the timeways to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from succeeding. You'll face Iridikron, among others, as you work to sustain Azeroth's timeline and put things to rights once more."

NEW CLASS SPECIALIZATION: Augmentation Evoker

A new damage Evoker specialization has arrived! Augmentation Evokers focus the powers of the Bronze Dragonflight and the newly gained powers of the Black Dragonflight to aid their allies on the battlefield with various buffs sustained through damage done in combat, becoming WoW's first "support" specialization.

NEW MEGADUNGEON: Dawn of the Infinite

The Infinite Dragonflight, long-standing enemies of the Bronze dragons, have worked hard to see their ultimate goal of triggering the transformation of Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond. This eight-boss Mythic-only dungeon will take players across the timeways as they fight to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from succeeding.

NEW CLASS EXPANSION: Warlocks

The Warlock class will become available to all remaining non-Dracthyr races, including Night Elves, Draenei, Pandaren, and Tauren.

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: DRAGONFLIGHT – Class Balance & Tuning

As with all updates, a new round of balance and tuning across the classes.