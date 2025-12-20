Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Midnight

World Of Warcraft: Midnight Pre-Expansion Update Arrives Next Month

World Of Warcraft: Midnight has revealed new details about the pre-expansion update on the way, as it will arrive in late January

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight pre-expansion update launches January 20, 2026, with major new features

New Devourer Demon Hunter specialization and Void Elf Demon Hunter class/race combo introduced

Stat and item squish, UI improvements, and expanded transmogrification system added

PVP Training Grounds mode debuts, plus boosted XP in pre-expansion in-game events from January 27

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a number of new details for World of Warcraft: Midnight, as they have laid out what's coming in the Pre-Expansion Update next month. The team are going to prepare you as best the can to fight against the encroaching forces of the Void, led by a newly empowered Xal'atath, as a number of features will be added in advance to prep for the drop. We have more details below, and you can get more info on their latest blog, as the update arrives on January 20, 2026.

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Pre-Expansion Update

The update will officially transition the modern World of Warcraft client to 12.0, bringing with it advanced access to some of Midnight's exciting features and system changes. These include:

New Class Specialization : Devourer Demon Hunter Dive in and out with this new mid-ranged caster specialization, harnessing the power of the Void to wield it against its own champions threatening Azeroth New Class/Race Combo : Void Elf Demon Hunter

: Devourer Demon Hunter Stat & Item Squish Same player power, more manageable numbers

User Interface Updates Powerful new features, improved customization options, cleaner raid frames, expanding display-scaling controls, and more Learn more about some of the changes and updates to Nameplates, Damage Meters, Boss Alerts, and more in our previously published article.

Transmogrification system updates Unlock and save full outfit sets across characters for any occasion and more.

Player vs. Player Training Grounds The current Comp Stomp brawl expands to a new permanent PVP game mode aimed to smooth the onboarding process of WoW's PVP gameplay, or provide a place to learn a new class and specialization in a versus-player environment Three total battlegrounds will be included: Arathi Basin, Silvershard Mines, and Battle for Gilneas



Coming on January 27

Pre-expansion in-game events will kick off with more details about what this entails coming at a later date. These events will include the return of the Winds of Mysterious Fortune buff, with experience boosts from levels 10-79.

