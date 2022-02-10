World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Eternity's End Launches On February 22

Blizzard Entertainment revealed today that World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Eternity's End is set to launch on February 22nd. The 9.2 Update will bring with it a number of changes and additions, the biggest being that Shadowlands Season 2 will be coming to an end on the 21st. There will still be a PvP offseason where you can earn rewards and whatnot, it just won't go to anything involving the seasonal competition for whenever they eventually launch Season 3. You can read more about what's coming to an end in the game on their latest blog, but as far as what's coming in the update, we have a shortlist from the team below of what will be added. This is basically the final major story content update for this run as several of Azeroth's champions will be headed through Zereth Mortis to face the Jailer, whom you see below, with nothing ahead looking to be an easy run.

New Raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones – Battle your way to the Jailer within the Sepulcher, taking on his most powerful lieutenants and working to rescue Anduin, the Alliance king, along the way.

– Battle your way to the Jailer within the Sepulcher, taking on his most powerful lieutenants and working to rescue Anduin, the Alliance king, along the way. New Zone: Zereth Mortis – Explore the land of the progenitors from your home base of Haven, and new quest hub complete with daily quests, and new denizens to ally with, including the mechanical Automa and the Enlightened, and faction of former Brokers.

– Explore the land of the progenitors from your home base of Haven, and new quest hub complete with daily quests, and new denizens to ally with, including the mechanical Automa and the Enlightened, and faction of former Brokers. Return of Tier Sets – Earn pieces of the new Progenitor-themed class armor set from a variety of activities, including raid boss drops, Mythic+ dungeons, and PVP, with 2- and 4-piece set bonuses for each class specialization.

– Earn pieces of the new Progenitor-themed class armor set from a variety of activities, including raid boss drops, Mythic+ dungeons, and PVP, with 2- and 4-piece set bonuses for each class specialization. And More World Of Warcraft Fun – Look forward to various updates and improvements to various features and systems, including class balance, professions, and Torghast, as well as a slew of new mounts and pets to collect!