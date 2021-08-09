World Of Warships Adds New Lethal Submarines In Latest Update

World Of Warships has added in a new update today that will be bringing in deadlier submarines as well as a few cool additions. Officially being called Update 0.10.7, some of the new fun things include having submarines added to Ranked Battles, the De Zeven Dockyard, the return of the USS Missouri, and a unique collaboration with Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These. We got the details along with images and a rundown video for you here as the update is free to pick up today!

Submarines Arrive in World Of Warships Ranked Submarines completely changed the face of real-life naval warfare in the 20th century and are now set to do the same in World of Warships. Players can experience a whole new world beneath the surface by taking control of the deadly submarines, now playable out of testing for the first time. These delicate but stealthy vessels bring a whole new tactical element to the game, as players weigh the pros and cons of the four separate diving levels and try out acoustic homing torpedoes, bolstered by sonar ping mechanics. Some battleships have been equipped with anti-submarine defense aircraft to blow these vessels out of the water, while many destroyers and some light cruisers can dispatch depth charges to tackle them. Players can test out this new class in more relaxed co-op battles, and then put them to the test in the special upcoming season of Ranked Battles. Dutch Cruisers: Part Two Early Access to Dutch Cruisers continues in 0.10.7 with the added ability to construct the Tier VIII ship De Zeven Provinciën at the new Dockyard through 24 shipbuilding phases. In addition, the "Dutch Cruisers: Part 2" special event offers a reward of a commemorative flag and Klaas Jenssen, a Dutch commander with enhanced skills, when a chain of combat missions is completed.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These This update marks our first collaboration with Japanese anime series based on the science fiction novels of the same name "Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These"©, which have a profound story and an overwhelming scale. Accompanied by a newly recorded custom voice for the new commanders, players will be able to take charge of their fleet with the commanders, Reinhard von Lohengramm from the Galactic Empire, or Yang Wen-li from the Free Planets Alliance and more. New camouflages also will allow players to pick their side by coating their ship in the colours of these two factions. More details will be revealed soon. The Return of the Missouri The USS Missouri will soon return to the waves, now sat at an equal economic level with other Premium Tier IX ships. With this update, the iconic vessel that ended World War II will be available for purchase in exchange for Doubloons.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Submarines in Ranked and Co-op Battles | World of Warships (https://youtu.be/KrIvIiNqmVc)