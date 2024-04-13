Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World Of Warships Adds The Wisconsin In Latest Update

Wargaming has released the 13.3 update for World Of Warships, adding classic American vessels to the mix including the Wisconson.

Article Summary World Of Warships 13.3 update introduces the USS Wisconsin battleship.

Unlock the Wisconsin through 30 phases of shipbuilding, with in-game support for the USS Wisconsin museum.

New event celebrating Japanese Golden Week with rewards like Commanders and special camouflages.

Asymmetric Battles return, along with Early Access to Commonwealth cruisers and three new Brawls.

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships that has added some classic battleships, including the Wisconsin. The 13.3 update gives players a few new ships to play with, as well as a new event tied to Japanese Golden Week and new battles to take on that will keep you busy in the waters. We have more details below and you can read more from their blog, as we also have a video showing it off from the devs as well.

Wisconsin & West Virginia '44 in the World Of Warships Dockyard

Leading April's content update comes the American Tier X battleship Wisconsin in the Dockyard. Equipped with nine precise 406mm main battery guns in three turrets and both high speed and concealment on her side, she's the perfect vessel for fast-paced gameplay. To mitigate damage risks from the ship's weaker armor, Wisconsin comes prepared with specialty combat instructions that decrease consumable preparation and reload time, along with the main battery gun reload time.

To unlock Wisconsin, players must complete 30 phases of the shipbuilding process, 28 of which can be completed via Dockyard combat missions. Along the way, players will also be rewarded with another American battleship, West Virginia 1944. To help continue support for the restoration of the turret of the real USS Wisconsin, a naval ship museum visible in Norfolk, Virginia, several in-game bundles will also be available to purchase, with 100% of the proceeds donated to The Nauticus Foundation, and World of Warships is proudly sponsoring as well the entry tickets for all veterans and service members visiting Nauticus during the month of April.

Celebrate the Japanese Golden Week Holidays

To commemorate the Golden Week holidays coming to Japan at the beginning of May a brand-new Event Pass drops its anchor in Warships' waters, offering new rewards for players to unlock and enjoy. Set across two 20-level progression lines, players can discover a wealth of rewards including signal Containers and Golden tokens. Across the two progression lines, rewards include two different Commanders, Andrei Teodorescu from Romania with six skill points and Ashikaga Teru from Japan, a permanent bonus package for Tier VII ships, and four different camouflages. As part of additional festivities, players can get hands-on with a brand-new camouflage for the duration of this update, which features a special destruction animation.

Asymmetric Battles Rise Again from the Depths

For fans of player-versus-everyone gameplay, the revival of Asymmetric Battles delivers even more intense naval battles. From April 11 until May 16, players can get back in the action as they take on an armada of 12 bots. With the same ruleset as previous Asymmetric Battles, players can select from Tier VI-X ships of any type, assembling fleets of five in the pursuit of naval domination. April's update also continues Early Access to Commonwealth cruisers before becoming researchable in the Tech Tree in update 13.4. This update also welcomes three new Brawls from April 22 until April 29, available in a nine-against-nine format for Tier X destroyers, cruisers, and battleships.

