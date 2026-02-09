World of Warships Celebrates The 2026 Lunar New Year

Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: Lunar New Year, World of Warships

The latest update for World of Warships brings out a new lineup of cosmetics and events to help celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year

Wargaming has launched a new update for World of Warships this week, as Update 15.1 brings in the 2026 Lunar New Year. Basically, it's a new set of events, cosmetics, rewards, and more for the next couple of weeks to ring in the Chinese New Year, as well as some other new additions to the fleet and a new mode. We have the dev notes below, along with the full release notes on their website.

World of Warships – 2026 Lunar New Year

World of Warships' massive Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing, led by the Nian Paradox event, which tells the tale of the mighty Nian Beast across two progression tracks filled with thematic rewards. Players can choose a coalition to side with–Defenders of Order and Adherents of Chaos–and earn Lunar Tokens through special combat missions, with more available each week of the update. Lunar Tokens can be used to progress party tracks and earn rewards, and depending on Token allocation, players can earn up to 5 ships for free, alongside special event containers. These containers have a chance to drop the Nian's Treasure container, which features even greater rewards, including three new ships: Tier IX Pan-Asian battleship Yimeng, Tier IX Italian cruiser Messina, and Tier X Pan-American Aircraft Carrier Independencia.

Additional rewards are available through the Festive Calendar, which can be accessed daily, as well as the Lunar New Year Event Pass. The Pass has two progression lines, the second of which can be unlocked for 2.500 Doubloons, and grants Pan-Asian commander Nian immediately. Players who log in between now and March 12th will also receive a Lunar New Year gift bundle, including event containers, special camouflages, and Lunar Tokens to spend during the event.

New Battle Type & New Ships

Alongside festive celebrations, this update introduces a new battle type to the lineup. Unbreakable Front builds on Unbreakable Line with a revised 7v7 format, improved respawn mechanics for better overall positioning, and new team bases that can be captured for instant victory. In addition, players can choose one event consumable before the battle in Port for more tactical choices.

February also brings new ships to the armory across the coming weeks, too, including rare Tier X Commonwealth cruiser Pioneer from Week 2, and rare Tier X French destroyer Châteaurenault from Week 3. Based on the light cruiser design considered in Great Britain in the late 1930s, Pioneer carries sixteen 152 mm guns split across 3 superfiring front-facing battery turrets and 1 rear-facing turret plus powerful consumables such as the crawling smoke generator, making her a formidable foe on the battlefield. On the other hand, Châteaurenault, originally part of the Italian Navy before being ceded to France in 1947, excels as an aggressive torpedo destroyer, dealing huge damage at close range.

European Battleships and Surcouf Remain Available

Four of the new European battleships introduced in January's Update–Laudon, Enigheten, Gustav Den Store, and Thor–are still available in Early Access for players to try ahead of the full launch next month. The Salvage for Victory event also remains until the end of Update 15.2, with Legendary French Submarine Surcouf up for grabs alongside battleships M. Colonna and Zarya S, plus cruiser Narai. Surcouf is the first submarine in World of Warships with ASW airstrike capabilities, and comes equipped with a twin 203 mm gun and rotating torpedo launchers for maximum damage.

To round out the update, Operations are getting an upgrade, with a UI refresh as well as the addition of 5 randomised secondary tasks per battle to enhance replayability. Brawls are undergoing changes too, with specific ship parameter changes keeping battles more unpredictable and wild.

