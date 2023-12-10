Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Blitz, World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships Releases New Holiday 2023 Updates

Wargaming has released three holiday updates for the World Of Warships franchise, giving PC, console, and mobile players some cheer.

Article Summary Wargaming rolls out holiday updates across World Of Warships on PC, Legends on console, and Blitz on mobile.

New festive rewards, including the legendary cruiser Kitakami and battleship Scharnhorst '43, await players.

Exclusive content like ships, camouflages, and Commanders available with holiday events and advent calendars.

Special bonuses for new players, including a free Steam bundle and festive goodies with a bonus code.

Wargaming has released three new updates this past week for all three of their World Of Warships titles to celebrate the holidays and close out 2023. The company has some cool additions for not just the main PC title, but also for Legends on console and Blitz for mobile. We have the release notes for all three games, as well as a couple of trailers, giving you an idea of what to expect when you update your respective games. Enjoy naval wartime in winter!

World of Warships

Holidays in Santa City will present players with the opportunity to earn a plethora of festive rewards. Set across 20 stages, with post-progression available, players must complete daily and weekly missions to earn exciting gifts, including the Germany Tier VII Premium Battleship Scharnhorst '43. Salvage for Victory will also be returning with 100 stages to advance through, offering new rewards at different stages. One standout is the cruiser Kitakami, which has never been released since its first tests during the 2015 beta and has since gained legendary status amongst the player base. Between December 7th and 12th, new players can also discover a bonus code on the official World of Warships website that will allow new and existing players to unlock a bundle of festive goodies for their accounts, such as the battleship Bismarck or a permanent camouflage for a tier VIII ship! And for Steam users, the bundle containing the tier IV Yubari, will be for free from December 7th to the 13th!

World of Warships: Legends

As part of the December update, World of Warships: Legends players will be able to unlock an incredible set of rewards using dedicated event currency, including three ships and two majestic Commander guise. The holiday card collection allows players to earn more rewards, including the exclusive French Tier II Premium destroyer, En. Gabolde W. Additionally, players can enjoy a free Holiday Box gift bundle, a three-week advent calendar packed with rewards such as the Winter King Commander guises, and new winter ships to acquire alongside four Early Access vessels.

World of Warships: Blitz

To get into the holiday spirit, World of Warships: Blitz is celebrating Christmas with various events, promotions, and a special Advent Calendar, running from December 1st to December 24th. Each day players can log in to unlock plenty of rewards or take on daily Blitz Challenges to earn coveted Santa and Elf keys, unlocking exclusive content such as ships, camouflages, blueprints, and more. Players will be able to discover the icy battlefields with the latest map addition – Islands of Ice, and in addition, four new ships – Huron, Tromp, Daisen, and W. Virginia '41 will also be made available.

