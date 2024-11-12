Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath – Sin City Apocalypse Arrives This December

Time to see how lucky you are in World War Z: Aftermath, as the game takes a trip to Vegas with the new Sin City Apocalypse DLC

Saber Interactive has unveiled the next DLC for World War Z: Aftermath as we head to Las Vegas with Sin City Apocalypse. The DLC will bring you "Vegas" in this universe, as you'll experience a new campaign with three new missions in an all-new map, along with four new survivors and some new additions in weapons like the WASP-180 Defensive SMG weapon and a new Bells trinket. The content arrives on December 5 for $10.

Sin City Apocalypse

Set against the bright lights of Sin City, the "Vegas" story episode features four new survivors in a battle that will take you through the heart of the strip into a grand casino. Fight the zekes for survival while enjoying the sights and sounds of the town, but don't forget: this isn't a vacation. See if you can beat the odds and make it away with your winnings – and your life – intact! A night out on the town demands a little style, so Aftermath players will also be able to grab the new premium "Vegas Skin Pack" DLC on December 5 for $4.99, featuring a glamorous outfit for new survivor Sara Benedict, along with four dazzling new weapon skins, one each for the 1911 Protector Pistol, PAC-15 Sporting Carbine, WASP-180 Defensive SMG, and 1877 SBL Repeating Rifle.

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome and join forces with survivors in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

