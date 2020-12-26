Free Fire Is Doing A Crossover With One-Punch Man

Garena revealed this week that they are doing a new crossover event in Free Fire with the anime hero One-Punch Man. According to the team, the collaboration will be uniting their popular mobile game with one of the most powerful heroes in the world, as this will offer players from all over the world access to playable in-game content from One-Punch Man. Unfortunately, that's about as much info as we have because beyond the quote and promotion about it we have for you below, the company failed to disclose when the crossover would be happening, they didn't talk about anything tied to the event, they didn't show any of the items or multitude of characters coming beyond what you see here. Basically, it's a tease that has no payoff and we have no clue when it will end up happening. Hopefully, they'll announce sometime in the new year when all of this will be talking place.

"We're excited to welcome one of Japan's most iconic heroes into the Free Fire universe. We're always looking to create novel, in-game content infused with influences from across the world and believe that our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer our global community of players even more opportunities to battle in style," said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena. Free Fire's partnership with One-Punch Man will offer players the chance to obtain iconic One-Punch Man costumes and in-game items and collectables. Players will be hoping these will enable them to channel Saitama's ability to defeat any opponent with a single punch. But they will hope not to find themselves in a similar situation as our unmatched hero – of being unable to find a worthy foe due to his overwhelming strength!