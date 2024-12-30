Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Worms Armageddon

Worms Armageddon Releases New Collector's Edition

If you really love Worms Armageddon, then there's a big Collector's Edition of the game available right now for you to snag

Article Summary Celebrate Worms Armageddon's 25th Anniversary with a new Collector's Edition for Switch and PS5.

Includes exclusive anniversary coin, stickers, pins, and a Weapons & Utilities Guide booklet.

Relive the chaos with over 55 unique weapons, plus exciting single and multiplayer modes.

Features an interactive documentary and museum timeline of Worms Armageddon's history.

Astragon Entertainment and Team17 have a special edition of Worms Armageddon available for players, as you can celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary. As you can see here, they have made a special Anniversary Edition of the game, complete with a double-sided collectible anniversary coin, Worms stickers, a Weapons & Utilities Guide booklet, a double-sided poster, and three exclusive pins. You can snag this for Nintendo Switch or PS5 right now, as we have a trailer for the edition above.

Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition

Those intrepid invertebrates return with a vengeance in the much-loved Worms Armageddon. It's a whole new can of worms! It's hilarious fun that you can enjoy on your own or with all your friends.

Use over 55 weird and wonderful weapons and tools, including Earthquake, Freeze, and French Sheep Strike.

Play single-player Deathmatch plus an exciting 40+ mission campaign.

Learn tactics using five special training modes, including Sheep Racing, Crazy Crates, and Advanced Weapon Training.

Over 30 custom and comedy sound banks (including stiff upper lip, Cyberworms, and more).

New for multi-player mode: Handicapping (add or deduct energy for a team), Allied Teams (team up with others to target another player), 'Worms Disease', Home Runs and many, many more.

The new Anniversary Collector's Edition features an interactive documentary about Worms Armageddon alongside a museum timeline charting the history of the series. Also included is a fully playable version of the game for the world's most popular retro handheld. Use over 55 classically weird and wonderful weapons and tools including Earthquake, Freeze and French Sheep Strike. Play single-player Deathmatch plus an exciting 40+ mission campaign. Over 30 custom and comedy sound banks (including stiff upper lip, Cyberworms, and more). Beloved features from the multi-player mode: Handicapping (add or deduct energy for a team), Allied Teams (team up with others to target another player), 'Worms Disease', Home Runs and many, many more.

