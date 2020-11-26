Worms Rumble Will Be Free On PlayStation Plus In December

Team17 and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed today that Worms Rumble will be a free title on PlayStation Plus next month. What's more, the game will be available to both PS4 and PS5 players to take each other on. Unfortunately, while the game will also be available on Steam on December 1st, you won't be able to do any cross-platform attacking. But hey, a free game against fallow PlayStation owners is better than no game at all. (Yes, we're aware, you pay for a PS+ subscription, don't be a jerk about it.)

Worms Rumble is Worms like you've never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing modes where you're only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death! Use a variety of fan-favourite weapons like the Bazooka and Shotgun plus all-new additions to the armoury to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customise your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented.

You won't find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in real-time! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back! Play with friends online across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch! Earn XP and in-game currency to unlock and purchase weapon skins, outfits, accessories and emotes! Mix and match to create your own personal style on the battlefield. Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favourite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Holy Hand-grenade and Sheep launcher and the all-new Hammerhead, Plasma Blaster and Rocket shield. Take part in seasonal and community events, and daily challenges for additional XP and in-game rewards. And experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab. Each week brings new experimental game modes with new fun ways to play!