Worshippers of Cthulhu Announced With Free Demo

Crytivo have revealed their latest game on the way as Worshippers of Cthulhu has a free demo out now for you to try it out

Manage a cult, perform dark rituals, and influence a world teetering on the brink of insanity.

Explore islands, manage resources, and make critical decisions to ensure your cult's dominance.

Download the free demo on Steam and watch the trailer to get a sneak peek before its year-end release.

Indie game publisher Crytivo and developer Crazy Goat Games announced their latest game, Worshippers of Cthulhu, and released a free demo for it at the same time. This is a brand new city-builder title that's been meshed with strategy game mechanics and wrapped in a Lovecraftian theme, as you will start a cult and manage it from gaining followers to performing rituals to influencing the people at large. All while dealing with a world that happens to be teetering on the edge of insanity. Doesn't help that you're aiding in that insanity, but hey, you got cult things to do. The game is being teased for release by year's end, as we have a trailer for you here, and a demo on Steam for you to play.

Worshippers of Cthulhu

In Worshippers of Cthulhu, you are tasked with leading a cult dedicated to awakening Cthulhu. Your journey begins by establishing and managing cities across multiple islands, ensuring they remain connected and prosperous. Efficient resource management and strategic follower decisions are crucial to maintaining a thriving cult. Perform dark rituals to communicate with Lovecraftian entities, unlocking supernatural powers and knowledge that aid in your expansion and conquest. Explore mysterious lands, uncover hidden resources, and face unique challenges that test your leadership. As you expand your territory, decide the fate of non-believers: will you re-educate them into loyal followers or sacrifice them to further your cause? The game's dynamic environment requires you to constantly adapt, balancing between Cthulhu's Patience and your cult's Fanaticism to ensure your cult's survival and dominance.

Build and expand your cities across various islands

Manage resources and production chains to support your cult

Conduct rituals, sacrifice followers, and unlock powerful Lovecraftian beings with blessings from dark entities

Keep the balance between Cthulhu's Patience and your cult's Fanaticism to avoid catastrophic consequences

Make choices that shape your ruler's identity and impact the cult's fate

Experience a richly detailed, atmospheric world inspired by Lovecraft's writings with a story-driven narrative.

