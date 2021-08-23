WRC 10 Receives The New Livery Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Nacon has released a brand new Livery trailer for WRC 10 as they are prepping to release the game on PC and console next month. The trailer introduces fans to the never-before-seen Livery Mode, as players will be getting a comprehensive customization tool that will let their imagination roam free. You will now be able to create totally unique liveries from nearly thirty WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3, and Junior WRC cars included in the game. Along with historical cars which you can fully customize from the colors, shapes, stickers, logos, lettering, and more for you to have your own style and wear your own designs throughout the game, including in the Career Mode. Enjoy the trailer below!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, WRC 10 is offering a brand-new Anniversary edition, packed with new content and sensations. Relive the most intense moments from 1973 to today! WRC 10 History Mode puts your driving talents to the test through 19 historical events that require you to adapt to racing conditions of each time period. Never-before-seen content for WRC:

The 4 new 2021 rallies: Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain

6 historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina

120 special stages

52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC)

20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more…

Career Mode, unanimously hailed as one of the best-developed and most complete in a racing game, has also been comprehensively upgraded and now includes a livery editor, so you can create your own team and add your colours to contemporary cars! With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion. A particularly competitive eSport, with daily and weekly challenges, and clubs so you can create your own competitions, drivers can measure themselves against the community at their own levels.