Wreckfest 2 Adds Dirt & Gravel in Latest Early Access Update

Wreckfest 2 has added a new update this month with a couple new cars, as well as some dirt and grime makign things a lot messier

THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment released a new update for Wreckfest 2 while in Early Access, as things get a little dirtier with this content. The content adds two new cars, a new track filled with dirt and mud, and several new features to bring a new sense of challenge to the game for you and your opponents. We have more info and a trailer here as the content is available when you update the game. Still no word on a proper release date.

Wreckfest 2 – Early Access Update #5

The update introduces two brand-new cars straight out of the 90s. Players can jump into a front-wheel-drive Asian coupe "Phaser," built for tight racing and aggressive driving, or take the wheel of a front-wheel-drive US family van "Grandstar" that was never meant to race, but fits Wreckfest's brand of destruction perfectly. On the racing side, the new track, Moorfeld, joins the calendar, set on an open field with a muddy surface that completely changes how cars behave. Grip is limited, slides are wider, and races feel more unpredictable from start to finish.As the laps tick by, cars don't just take damage – they also get visibly covered in mud, adding another layer of visual mayhem and immersion to every event.

Moorfeld offers two ways to play: the Race Route and the Crash Route. While the Race Route feels closer to the circuit-style tracks players are used to, the Crash Route is where things truly go off the rails. Featuring three intersections, it actively pulls cars together again and again. And as every Wreckfest fan knows, intersections multiply chaos exponentially – and three of them result in an absolutely ridiculous amount of carnage. Beyond new content, the update delivers a range of improvements across the board. Car-to-car collisions have been refined to feel heavier and more brutal, car audio has been enhanced to better sell the sheer power of the engines, and overall stability and performance have been improved. The Crap-it Tools also received updates, alongside various other fixes and quality-of-life tweaks.

2 New Cars

Asian coupe "Phaser"

US-style family van "Grandstar"

New Track "Moorfeld"

Time to get dirty: A new track with 2 routes is available now – and it's a muddy mayhem!

Racing Route offers are more traditional circuit experience

Crash Route is total muddy mayhem, thanks to 3 intersections

New Features & Improvements

Challenge mode

Multiplayer Cup Mode

Crashes feel way more rewarding now

Enhanced car sounds

Improved stability & Performance

Improved Crap-it Tools

