Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Reveals New No Man Left Behind DLC For Late April

Commandos: Origins has revealed its latest major DLC, No Man Left Behind, which fills a major gap in the main storyline by showing the events that led to the Green Beret's capture.

Article Summary No Man Left Behind DLC for Commandos: Origins launches in late April, expanding the game’s core storyline.

Play through the events leading to the Green Beret’s capture, filling in missing plot details from the main campaign.

Take on four new missions including sabotage, intelligence gathering, and high-stakes rescue operations in France.

Face new tactical challenges such as enemy radio operators who can trigger global alarms if not neutralized quickly.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios have revealed the next major DLC coming to Commandos: Origins, as No Man Left Behind arrives in a few weeks. The main purpose of the DLC is to fill a major gap in the storyline of the main title, as you get to play through the events that led to the Green Beret's capture. Everything from the initial mission, all the way through its major plot points, that eventually lead to the orders of searching for him and the rescue mission you play in the main campaign. We have more details for you here from the developers, along with some screenshots of the DLC, as it will be released on April 28, 2026.

Commandos: Origins Fills a Major Gap In The Main Storyline With No Man Left Behind

In three additional new missions, Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp make their way across heavily fortified mountain facilities, dense forests, and a tightly secured construction site housing to rescue the Green Beret. On their mission, the Commandos must uncover crucial clues, sabotage a prototype of a deadly German superweapon, and piece together the intelligence needed to complete their objective. The newly introduced Radio Operator represents a major tactical threat: eliminating this enemy type can trigger an instant global alarm. To maintain operational secrecy, the Commandos must locate and disable signal enhancers, severing enemy communications before striking. Precision, timing, and discipline are mandatory.

Embark on four new missions to uncover crucial information leading to the prototype of a new German superweapon, being built in the seclusion of the French mountains. Your search for both information and your captured companion will take you across a huge, picturesque map of occupied French territory in the Auvergne, spanning nighttime forest operations and heavily guarded military structures scattered across the mountainous countryside. Encounter new characters, including the informant and fellow prisoners, and prepare to face a new enemy unit: the radio operator, who will call for reinforcements and trigger a global alarm if his line of communication is not cut before he is eliminated.

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