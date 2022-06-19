WrestleQuest Scratches Our Nostalgia Itch During SGF Play Days

Skybound Games had a number of new titles to show during Summer Game Fest Play Days, with our favorite of the batch being WrestleQuest. If you are a wrestling fan of any kind, this is the game for you as you're getting an RPG title that has a ton of references to the golden years of '80s wrestling, Attitude Era cues, Lucha libre influences, callbacks to '80s toys, and a lot of modern wrestling memes and references all wrapped into a game that looks like it came out on the SNES. The game will have you playing as an action figure version of Macho Man Randy Savage, and yes, the team did go out of their way to get a LOT of permissions to use the likenesses of real wrestlers. So no, you're not running into Bryton The Python, you're actually running into Jake The Snake as he looked in his prime.

The story starts off with the fact that Randy Savage has passed away, or so they believe, as it's pretty clear there is a guy who looks a lot like Randy Savage named Randy Santos, who appears to have most of his action figure body replaced. You will go off on a quest to the top battling some of the greatest names in the game. But that's only part of what makes this game great. The RPG elements in WrestleQuest are amazing as you'll be deciding maneuvers in the ring against a bevy of opponents both familiar and new, as you choose them carefully to not just do the damage you need, but also get you pumped up and ready to perform your special maneuver. What's more, you won't just be battling it in the ring, but on the mic as you'll choose your words in promo battles to get the crowd on your side. We're not even getting into all of the amazing references to wrestling culture, for example, Conrad Thompson is in here with a podcast that helps narrate the story.

There is so much to love about WrestleQuest that cannot be summed up in a demo. This is an RPG for wrestling lovers who have an affinity for both the historical and the ridiculous. It is a must-play if you ever get a chance to try out the demo ahead of release. Speaking of which, at the moment the game does not have a release date. However, you can get a look at the demo we played as the devs loaded up a commentary video going over some of the opening segments of the game for you to enjoy. We need our hands on this game yesterday, it is by far one of the best titles we got to try out during Play Days and it's still stuck with us a week later.