Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Clue Jr., Monopoly Junior, Scrabble for Juniors, WS Game Company

WS Game Company Reveals Junior Vintage Bookshelf Editions

WS Game Company revealed three new titles on the way for their collection, as we got a look at the Junior Vintage Bookshelf Editions

Article Summary WS Game Company unveils Junior Vintage Bookshelf Editions for classic family board games.

New releases include Monopoly Junior, Scrabble for Juniors, and Clue Jr. in collectible formats.

Each game features vintage-inspired packaging and simplified rules for younger players ages 5-10.

The Junior Vintage Bookshelf Editions are available for pre-order and ship later this month.

WS Game Company revealed three new board game titles coming to their new impressive Bookshelf Collection, as they showed off the new Junior Vintage Games. If you're a kid of the late '80s and early '90s, you may recall a period where companies such as Parker Brothers and Mattel started making "Junior" versions of their popular board games, so that kids between the ages of 5-10 could play a version of their titles without making them super complicated. For example, Clue Jr. was a simplified version of the main game that used the same characters and a premise, but changed the format a bit so you could grow into the adult version. Well, three of those games are back for this set, as they have Clue Jr., Monopoly Junior, and Scrabble for Juniors. We have details on all three here, as they're up for pre-order now and will ship later this month.

WS Game Company – Junior Vintage Bookshelf Editions

Monopoly Junior Vintage Bookshelf Edition – Step right up and start the fun in Monopoly Junior, a fast-paced introduction to the world of Monopoly designed just for younger players. This collectible, fabric-wrapped book edition is inspired by the original 1990 release, making it perfect for display.

Step right up and start the fun in Monopoly Junior, a fast-paced introduction to the world of Monopoly designed just for younger players. This collectible, fabric-wrapped book edition is inspired by the original 1990 release, making it perfect for display. Scrabble For Juniors Vintage Bookshelf Edition – Build words and spark big smiles with Scrabble for Juniors, the kid-friendly take on the beloved word game. This collectible, fabric-wrapped book edition features vintage-inspired graphics and a double-sided board that grows with players, all in a format made for both play and display.

Build words and spark big smiles with Scrabble for Juniors, the kid-friendly take on the beloved word game. This collectible, fabric-wrapped book edition features vintage-inspired graphics and a double-sided board that grows with players, all in a format made for both play and display. Clue Jr. Vintage Bookshelf Edition – Crack the case in Clue Jr., The Case of the Hidden Toys, a playful whodunit made just for young detectives. This collectible, fabric-wrapped book edition captures the spirit of the original release in a charming, display-ready design.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!