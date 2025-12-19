Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Confirms Version 3.0 Launch on Christmas

Wuthering Waves has an all-new update coming next week, as the team will launch the massive Version 3.0 as a present on Christmas Day

Article Summary Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 launches on Christmas Day, introducing Chapter III and new quests.

Explore the new region Lahai-Roi, a unique underground ecosystem beneath the Roya Frostlands.

Unlock new resonators Lynae and Mornye, weapons, Echoes, and the Expedition Motorbike utility.

Participate in Persona and Sonic crossover events, special challenges, and limited-time rewards.

Developer and publisher Kuro Games has confirmed that Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 will be released on Christmas Day. It's been almost a year since the game launched Version 2.0, and since then, there have been minor updates here and there that mostly revolve around events. This is a big change to the game that opens up Chapter III and adds several new features to the title. We have the finer details below as the update iwll launch on, of all days, Christmas Day, December 25.

Wuthering Waves – Version 3.0

Wuthering Waves Version 3.0 marks the beginning of the next chapter in the game's episodic campaign, titled Chapter III, which tells an entrancing science fiction meets space romance story. Spanning two acts in its initial release, players will journey to several new areas and be able to embody new resonators: Lynae and Mornye. Several new events, including a Persona and Sonic collaboration with SEGA, plus new weapons, Echoes, challenges, and so much more await players in Wuthering Waves Version 3.0. Players must turn and face the night, setting it ablaze to conquer the challenges that await.

New Main Quests: Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise

Chapter III Act 1: What Burns Beneath Frostlands, Chapter III Act 2: Ode to the Second Sunrise New Region : Welcome to Lahai-Roi, a warm, humid underground haven deep beneath the Roya Frostlands. Following an ancient polar shift that made Lahai-Roi Solaris's new pole, the changing climate drove the surface-dwelling Roya to migrate below. Long isolated, it became a refuge for extinct prehistoric life, which has since evolved into a unique and remarkably independent ecosystem.

Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail. Take the sorting test for Astrites.

Login to claim Radiant Tide x10 and Crystal Solvent x10 via in-game mail. Take the sorting test for Astrites. New Utility : Expedition Motorbike

Expedition Motorbike New Resonators : Lynae and Mornye

Lynae and Mornye New Weapons : Spectrum Blaster, Starfield Calibrator, Synth Armament Series

Spectrum Blaster, Starfield Calibrator, Synth Armament Series New Echoes : Hyvatia, Reactor Husk

Hyvatia, Reactor Husk New Phantom Echoes: Phantom Twin Nova: Nebulous Cannon, Phantom Twin Nova: Collapsar Blade, Phantom: Chop Chop

Phantom Twin Nova: Nebulous Cannon, Phantom Twin Nova: Collapsar Blade, Phantom: Chop Chop New Sonata Effects : Pact of Neonlight Leap, Halo of Starry Radiance, Rite of Gilden Revelation

Pact of Neonlight Leap, Halo of Starry Radiance, Rite of Gilden Revelation New High Difficulty Recurring Challenge : Doubled Pawns Matrix: Pilot

Doubled Pawns Matrix: Pilot New Permanent Event: Operation: Frontier Renewal

Frontier Renewal New Tactical Hologram Challenge : Tactical Hologram: Dreamless

Tactical Hologram: Dreamless Special Events : Persona Sonic (Collab Event), Lahai-Roi Pioneers (Area Exploration Event), Capturing Starlight (Photo Collection Event), Gifts of Freshers Week (7-Day Login Event), Beyond the Waves: Lahai-Roi (Featured Exploration Event), Peaks of Prestige: Rekindled Duel (Echo Combat Event), Signs of a Silent Star (Leisure Event), Startorch Racing (Leisure Event), and Back to Solaris (Web Event).

Persona Sonic (Collab Event), Lahai-Roi Pioneers (Area Exploration Event), Capturing Starlight (Photo Collection Event), Gifts of Freshers Week (7-Day Login Event), Beyond the Waves: Lahai-Roi (Featured Exploration Event), Peaks of Prestige: Rekindled Duel (Echo Combat Event), Signs of a Silent Star (Leisure Event), Startorch Racing (Leisure Event), and Back to Solaris (Web Event). Fan Creation Program : Solaris Supercup™ Series

