Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 Reveals Full Details After Cover Unveiling Last Night

After having the official cover revealed for WWE 2K25 last night on WWE Raw, 2K Games dropped the full details for the game this morning

Article Summary WWE 2K25 features Roman Reigns on the cover and new game modes.

Three editions available: Standard, Deadman, and Bloodline.

More than 300 characters, including Legends and Hall of Famers.

Includes new match types, MyGM mode, and creation suite updates.

Last night on WWE Raw, the company revealed the official cover for WWE 2K25 with Roman Reigns as the cover athlete. This morning, 2K Games dropped the rest of the details. The company will release three versions of the game, the first being the Standard version you see here with Reigns and Paul Heyman on the cover. The second is the Deadman Edition, with some extra content added, which will feature The Undertaker on the cover to honor the character's 35th Anniversary. Finally, the third is the Bloodline Edition, serving as an all-encompassing edition with tons of bonus features, with members of both Bloodlines on the cover, including Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. We have the full rundown of everything in the game below, as the two special editions will be out on March 7, with the main game coming out for PC and consoles on March 14.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 introduces new updates and gameplay advancements, including 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and an interactive celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa'i wrestling family, new match types and stipulations, such as the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match and Intergender matchups, the return of Chain Wrestling, a new MyRISE experience, and much more. The largest-ever WWE 2K roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, CM Punk, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more. Third-person camera support in online matches and the ability for each player to control their own camera have been added, as well as new brawl environments such as the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot.

2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa'i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a "what if?' fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store;

The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa'i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a "what if?' fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store; The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." Available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S;

An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." Available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch , and more;

WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features , and more; New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon;

Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon; MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more; MyFACTION: The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes;

The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes; MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and

other WWE Superstars;

Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars; Universe: WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;

WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices; Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed, and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players' self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.

WWE 2K25 features three editions of the game: Standard Edition, Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition:

The Standard Edition will offer Dual-Gen entitlement, available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC. Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);

The Deadman Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Undertaker and Original Undertaker ('90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker '95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC. The Deadman Edition will be available from March 7, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order Deadman Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);

The Bloodline Edition will be available for $129.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition, plus The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. For Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC. Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available Summer 2025. The Bloodline Edition will be available from March 7, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order The Bloodline Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital);

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!