WWE 2K26 Reveals More Details About Creations & Universe Mode

WWE 2K26 has revealed details to two more components, as we get a look at the Universe mode, as well as the creation options

Article Summary WWE 2K26 adds a full WWE Draft system, letting players trade and customize Superstar rosters each week.

New Universe Wizard lets players design shows, assign champions, and choose event calendars in detail.

Universe Mode introduces upgraded promos, more story options, and deeper rivalry and division control.

Community Creations expands wrestler slots, body morphing, new arena tools, and Nintendo Switch 2 features.

2K Games released new information this week for WWE 2K26, as we got a trailer and more dev notes for two key areas of the game. First up, they discussed the additions and changes coming to Universe mode, as you'll spend your time as one of the best (or worst) GMs to ever run one of the big shows. Meanwhile, the Creation options have also been revealed, as they have changed a few things and made improvements to everything you're able to do when you want to make your own werestler and more. We have the dev notes and the video here,as the game will be released on March 6, 2026.

WWE 2K26 – Creation & Universe

In Universe, WWE 2K26's popular sandbox mode, where players control feuds, storylines, and match outcomes, several new additions add to the customization and control players experience as they build their own WWE Universe. After years of community requests, the WWE Draft makes its debut, allowing players to trade Superstars between their different show rosters over an entire week. Players can also create, edit, or remove drafts from their Universe, mixing things up and keeping the action fresh and exciting.

The new Universe Wizard allows players to choose which weekly shows and PLEs will be featured, assign Superstars for each show, as well as their champions, and then decide which month the calendar will start on. Other new introductions include new Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash-ins, and additional Promo types. Each show can support up to 8 titles from the men's and women's divisions, inclusive of tag team titles and intergender-supported championships, along with two Money In The Bank briefcases.

Several improvements to Universe Promos crank up the variety and realism of the experience. With Self-Promos, Superstars can now make announcements that affect their immediate future such as turning into a hero or villain, changing their division, self-imposed challenges, and even departing a show. With the Call-Out / Interrupt Promo, options have been expanded to allow challengers to choose their match type or to challenge for a title, while champions have the ability to pick a show for title matches. Also, Open Challenges have now been expanded to feature spontaneous title defenses. A new Promo type, the Post-Match Interview, allows the winner of a match the option to announce a division change, discuss a #1 contender's match, or make a title challenge. The loser of the match can interrupt the winner's interview and either shake their hand, engage in a brawl, or get into a staredown.

In Community Creations, several new additions are sure to please players. The number of Create-A Superstar slots has been doubled to 200, while the number of Create-An-Image slots has been doubled to 2,000. Body morphing is now available to allow players to mix and match body parts for unusual and amusing appearances, and new two-tone hair color blending offers an additional outlet for players' creative imaginations. For Nintendo Switch 2 players, the Joy-Con 2's mouse controls can be used to add and customize body paint, and the Image Uploader feature is also available.

Create-an-Arena now supports LED barricades, while the customization options for ring aprons and announce tables have been increased. Finally, an advanced timeline feature for all entrance motions, inclusive of champion, double champion, MITB, and default, has been added.

