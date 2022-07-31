Wylde Flowers Will Release On Nintendo Switch In September

Indie developer and publisher Studio Drydock announced this week that Wylde Flowers is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. The game has been out on Apple Arcade for a minute now, earning the all-women-developed title high praise and even some awards. Now along with the PC release set for the same month, the team confirmed with will also come out on Switch on September 20th, 2022. You can learn more about it below and check out the latest trailer showing off how it will play on both platforms.

Play as Tara (she/her), who has just moved to a cute rural island to help out her grandma and the family farm. Get to know a memorable cast of fully voiced characters with intriguing backstories — find friendship or even romance! Relax into your rural lifestyle as you tend crops, care for animals, fish, craft, and more throughout the day. By night, nurture your inner witch as you learn to fly your broomstick, brew potions, control the weather and seasons or even transform into a cat! Fairhaven awaits you. A Witchy Tale: Savor an earnest and emotional story that blends farming with magic and personal discovery as Tara finds herself, and brings a town together.

Savor an earnest and emotional story that blends farming with magic and personal discovery as Tara finds herself, and brings a town together. Fully Voice Acted Dialogue In English: The characters in Wylde Flowers are brought to life with a cast including BAFTA award winning voice actors in over 18 hours of voice acting.

The characters in Wylde Flowers are brought to life with a cast including BAFTA award winning voice actors in over 18 hours of voice acting. 30 Diverse Characters: From Natalia (she/her) the local Blacksmith, to Sophia (she/her) who runs the diner, each character in Fairhaven has an intricate backstory waiting for you to love and fall in love with.

From Natalia (she/her) the local Blacksmith, to Sophia (she/her) who runs the diner, each character in Fairhaven has an intricate backstory waiting for you to love and fall in love with. Sweet Romance: Seven folks of Fairhaven are eligible to be wooed and romanced. From the local butcher Kim (they/them), to Amira (she/her), a flirty doctor.

Seven folks of Fairhaven are eligible to be wooed and romanced. From the local butcher Kim (they/them), to Amira (she/her), a flirty doctor. Farming & Magic: Develop both domestic and magical crafts through cooking, fishing, farming, animal care, magical spells and potions.

Develop both domestic and magical crafts through cooking, fishing, farming, animal care, magical spells and potions. Lots To Enjoy: Explore and relax through 35-60+ hours of immersive gameplay.

Explore and relax through 35-60+ hours of immersive gameplay. Bespoke Soundtrack: The music is closely entwined with the narrative and features a music score created with the help of a real orchestra, that responds to your choices.ㅤ