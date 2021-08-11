Wyrd Games Announces "Malifaux Burns", M3E's Next Expansion Book

Wyrd Games, the game design company best known for its wargames Malifaux and The Other Side as well as its role-playing game system Through The Breach, has announced its next big expansion for the world of Malifaux in the form of an additional rulebook for its game. Malifaux Burns is a book detailing 54 new titles for Master models as well as some more unconventional models that can be taken by various leaders in the game. Its release date is October of this year, but will also be available during GenCon 2021.

The book has what Wyrd Games is calling "the largest single story ever written for a Malifaux book" and will detail a tale spanning factions as the world Breachside deals with the resurgence of the dreaded (but for some, resplendent!) Burning Man. A few of those characters, according to a teaser trailer put out by Wyrd (which you can see below, at the bottom of this article), include Ulix Turner, Parker Barrows, Misaki Katanaka, Nellie Cochrane, Euripides, Maxine Agassiz, Reva Cortinas, and Anasalea Kaeris.

Beyond this, in Wyrd Games' "Waldo's Weekly" column this week the company revealed two more titles for Masters within the book; there is one for Reva and another for Kaeris within the weekly article.

You can find all of the stat information for these two new Master titles on Wyrd Games' weekly column by clicking here. In the meantime, are you excited to see more titles for Masters within Malifaux? Who are you most excited to see a revamp for? Let us know in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Malifaux Burns (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kf7onyADVUU)