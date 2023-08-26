Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Thirdverse, X8

X8 Has Released Its Second Major Update This Week

X8 has a brand new update out right now that has added a new hero to the game, and several other upgrades and cool additions.

Indie game developer and publisher Thirdverse has released the second major update for X8, bringing with it a brand new hero. The game is still sitting in Early Access, so everything being added to it, major update or not, is a part of the process of getting the final game out. So it should come as no surprise when we get a new hero like Xero, The Cyborg, as they are still building up the roster as we go. The game also got some new lighting for different levels, new tailored battles, a new achievement rollout, and more. We got the dev notes below as the update went live back on Thursday.

Introducing Hero 7 : "Xero, The Cyborg" emerges as the newest contender in the X8 arena. This high-tech hero harnesses an arsenal of cutting-edge gadgets and formidable abilities, promising players a whole new dimension of tactical gameplay.

: "Xero, The Cyborg" emerges as the newest contender in the X8 arena. This high-tech hero harnesses an arsenal of cutting-edge gadgets and formidable abilities, promising players a whole new dimension of tactical gameplay. Revamped Level Lighting : Prepare to be dazzled as the Rock Fortress, Mech Garage, and Plaza Utopia levels receive a stunning lighting rework. Every nook and cranny of these battlegrounds will now come to life, intensifying the already heart-pounding action.

: Prepare to be dazzled as the Rock Fortress, Mech Garage, and Plaza Utopia levels receive a stunning lighting rework. Every nook and cranny of these battlegrounds will now come to life, intensifying the already heart-pounding action. Phase 2 Achievement Rollout : The achievements system expands further with 30+ new challenges to conquer. Your journey within X8 will be marked by accomplishments, adding layers of excitement and mastery to your gameplay.

: The achievements system expands further with 30+ new challenges to conquer. Your journey within X8 will be marked by accomplishments, adding layers of excitement and mastery to your gameplay. Tailor Battles with Custom Matches : Craft your battleground and orchestrate epic clashes with custom matches. Engage friends and rivals in personalized settings, shaping the gameplay experience according to your preferences.

: Craft your battleground and orchestrate epic clashes with custom matches. Engage friends and rivals in personalized settings, shaping the gameplay experience according to your preferences. Reworked Skirmish to Gameplay Flow : Dive into battles with full teams, thanks to the reworked skirmish to gameplay flow. Experience seamless transitions that guarantee balanced matches from the start.

: Dive into battles with full teams, thanks to the reworked skirmish to gameplay flow. Experience seamless transitions that guarantee balanced matches from the start. Custom Hand Rotation System : Highly requested by the community, players can now set their desired hand angle in the options menu.

: Highly requested by the community, players can now set their desired hand angle in the options menu. Key Improvements: Thirdverse has also diligently worked on improvements to the game, including matchmaking times that are 90% faster and improved weapons balancing. Over 80 bugs have been resolved, enhancing the overall game experience.

