Xbox Partners With Crisis Text Line For World Suicide Prevention Day

Xbox revealed that they have partnered with the Crisis Text Line for a very special campaign to run during World Suicide Prevention Day. The company is specifically partnering up with the game Gears Of War, which will be supporting mental health advocacy with a special edition "Never Fight Alone" t-shirt, which has been designed by Metallica artist Luke Preece. This is a unique shirt that will only be available today and tomorrow, and once it's gone, it won't be brought back. You can purchase one of these 2022 Never Fight Alone benefit t-shirts in the Xbox gear store and Game Planet, or snag a digital version for your in-game character, as all of the proceeds will go directly to the Crisis Text Line.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), celebrated annually on September 10th, is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The event represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention. The theme of WSPD 2022, "Creating hope through action," reflects the need for collective, action to address this urgent public health issue. All of us- family members, friends, co-workers, community members, educators, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, political officials and governments- can take action to prevent suicide in the Region. The overall goal of this day is to raise awareness about suicide prevention worldwide. Objectives include promoting stakeholder collaboration and self-empowerment to address self-harm and suicide through preventative action. These can be achieved through capacity building of healthcare providers and other relevant actors, positive and informative messaging aimed at the general population and at-risk groups such as young people, and facilitating open discussion on mental health at home, at school, in the workplace, etc. Those contemplating or affected by suicide are also encouraged to share their stories and seek professional help.