Xbox Partners With Lovesac For New Themed Seat

Xbox and Lovesac have come together for a brand new holiday item as gamers can now get this customized seat to add to their space. This version of their famous bag chair is made to be the ultimate gaming experience as this limited edition version with a special theme to it to match the current vibes of the Xbox Series X|S. The chair is only available via Best Buy and is currently selling for $1,350. We got more info on the design or you below along with a couple quotes from both companies, as this will only be available for a few weeks during this holiday season.

"Designed to integrate Lovesac's philosophy of Total Comfort with Xbox's commitment to gaming and entertainment, the partnership will bring an exclusive Xbox-branded SuperSac and retail bundle to consumers, helping gamers level up their at-home setup. The Lovesac Xbox bundle will include a limited edition SuperSac Cover, SuperSac Insert, Xbox Series S Console, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering endless hours of gaming and a lifetime of cloud-like comfort."

"Our partnership with Xbox focuses on the importance of both comfort and function by offering fans an opportunity to get their hands on the ultimate gaming experience during the high-demand holiday period," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "Our Sacs, which are filled with a proprietary blend of shredded recycled material called Durafoam, bring effortless comfort and style to any space used to lounge, play, and enjoy this holiday season."

"At Xbox, we believe in putting players first and giving them the freedom to game how they want, and we're excited to partner with Lovesac to offer a next-gen level of comfort with the Xbox SuperSac," said John Friend, Head of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products. "It's especially meaningful to offer this ultimate bundle just in time for the holidays."