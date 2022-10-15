Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Launches Expansion Pass Volume 2

Nintendo has released the second volume of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, as they add a number of items to the game. Volume 2. This second wave of content adds a new hero character to the mix as Ino will join the game, as people have been talking about this one girl who looks a bit mechanical. You'll also be able to head into a new area called the Land Of Challenge, where you can compete in Battle Mode to test yourself against some of the hardest enemies in the game. There's also Challenger Battles now as you can earn Red Nopon Stones to be exchanged for various things. In case you don't have the pass, its an extra $30 for four volumes of additional content on the way. Here's the full rundown of what the pass will grant you, courtesy of Nintendo.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass includes access to multiple waves of DLC content as they become available.

DLC Wave 1 – Release Date: 7/29/2022

A collection of helpful items, including: Consumable items: Silver Nopon Coins x 30 and Gold Nopon Coins x 10 Accessories: Iron Temple Guard, Circlet of Wisdom, Silver Belt, Glass Memory, Nopon Strap, and Auto-Balancer *Note that the helpful items above can also be acquired while playing the game.

Color variations for existing outfits

DLC Wave 2 – Release Date: 10/13/2022

Challenge Battle mode against difficult enemies Overcome a variety of challenges by playing the Challenge Battle mode. Collect crystals and exchange them for valuable accessories and new outfits.

A new hero character and accompanying quests This wave adds the new hero character, Ino, to the game. Complete her Hero Quest to recruit her to your party and gain access to her class.

New character outfits Swimsuits



DLC Wave 3 – Release Date: 4/30/2023

Challenge Battle mode against difficult enemies

A new hero character and accompanying quests

New character outfits

DLC Wave 4 – Release Date: 12/31/2023

New original story scenario