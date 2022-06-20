Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Will Get Its Own Nintendo Direct

During Summer Game Fest, people wondered why Nintendo didn't do a Direct video, but now we know one is coming for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This morning the company revealed they will be holding a brand new presentation on Wednesday, June 22nd, starting at 7 am PT. The livestream will be like others that focus on a single game and will feature roughly 20 minutes of gameplay and information about the upcoming RPG title. While it's great news for fans of the Xenoblade series, the news is already being met with social media's own brand of hostility. Mainly from those who were hoping to see more of the upcoming sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Nintendo has said that when they're ready to show more of that game, they will, which they clearly are not at this point. However, at least we're getting more info on XC3 before it's released on July 29th, 2022.

The latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, which connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, invites players to embark on an epic adventure with "life" as its central theme. In the game, players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword. Battle with up to seven characters : Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah's party of six, as well as additional characters they'll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

