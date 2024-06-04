Posted in: Games, Hitman 3, IO Interactive, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, XR Games

XR Games Partners With IO Interactive To Make Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded

XR Games and IO Interactive have revealed that Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is in the works, bringing the game into an expanded experience.

Exclusive to Meta Quest 3, Hitman 3 VR brings Agent 47 to life with immersive gameplay.

Featuring dual-wielding, cel-shaded art, and an overhauled UI tailored for VR.

Enhanced interactivity and movement offer the most realistic Hitman VR to date.

XR Games announced this morning they have partnered with IO Interactive for a new virtual reality title in Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded. As the name suggests, you'll be playing the modern-day version of Hitman 3, only this time around, all of the levels will be transformed into interactive VR environments as you become Agent 47 in the most real sense of the word. Can you become the top assassin in the world and carry out your missions through a first-person perspective? The game is being planned as a Meta Quest 3 exclusive. However, a release window has not been given for the game. We're suspecting holidays, and if they don't make that, 2025 is your best bet.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded

Bringing dual-wielding to the series for the first time, increased interactivity, a completely overhauled user interface, and enhanced movement mechanics, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded delivers an incredible Hitman VR experience for Hitman veterans and new players alike. Rebuilt from the ground up for VR, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded marks a significant milestone in the Hitman series by leveraging the power of Meta Quest 3 to deliver a truly immersive, untethered VR experience.

Dual-Wielding : A series first, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use two weapons or items simultaneously, adding a new dimension to strategic gameplay.

A brand new cel-shaded art style : See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a stunning new cel-shaded visual style.

Enhanced Interactivity : Experience a new level of realism with interactive environments that respond to every action.

Overhauled user interface : Hitman 3's UI has been completely redesigned for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation.

Improved movement options: Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded now offers fluid and natural locomotion options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.

Many more improvements throughout : From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the most immersive untethered Hitman VR experience to date.

