Yakuza: Like A Dragon Releases "The Quest Begins" Trailer

This morning, SEAG released a new trailer for Yakuza: Like A Dragon, as they want you to take Yokohama by storm in "The Quest Begins". While the game has its main prologue that you'll be going through as a regular player, the game has a lot more you can do off to the side that serves as great side quests and missions to just have some fun. Because what good is it being a ruler of the streets if you can't karaoke? You can read more about it below and watch the latest trailer as you can see all the fun activities you can do to become the uncrowned king of Yokohama.

"The Quest Begins" for its one-of-a kind RPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon. In the trailer, the down-and-out Yakuza scrapper, Ichiban Kasuga, describes his videogame-esque heroic journey that will take him through an amazing array of minigames in a veritable underworld playground. Yokohama features a plethora of fun and hilarious distractions, including kart racing, batting cages, SEGA arcades, high-octane vocational school tests, and the ability to manage and grow your own company! Ichiban and his ragtag crew of friends have endless fun activities to engage with as they try to restore justice to the streets of Yokohama. That's not all, though; the end of "The Quest Begins" features a special surprise. For the first time in the series' history, Yakuza: Like A Dragon features English renditions of fans' most beloved karaoke songs from previous entries in the series, as well as several brand-new songs. The full list of English-voiced karaoke songs includes: Baka Mitai (I've Been a Fool)

Hell Stew

Like a Butterfly

Machine Gun Kiss

Spring Breeze

The Future I Dreamed Of