Yakuza: Like A Dragon Will Be Released On November 13th

SEGA revealed today that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will finally be released on November 13th, 2020, and unveiled a new trailer. The game appears to have a lot more customization than we originally thought as you will be given a plethora of options as to how you will rise through the ranks. The latest trailer shows off how you can do about that, which you can see below. The game will drop on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in November, but will also release on both next-gen consoles the fay they each launch.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with an adventure that combines the intense brawls that the Yakuza series has been known for, with the strategic depths, party customization, and massive variety of skills that you'd expect from a classic RPG. In less than 2 minutes, the new How Will You Rise? trailer takes players on a journey through the streets of Yokohama, Japan, the new setting for Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In the video, we see Ichiban Kasuga, the first main new protagonist in the history of the mainline Yakuza series, alongside some of his loyal party members, Nanba, Saeko, and Adachi, as they swap between just a few of the 20+ unique Jobs available throughout the game. In what can only be described as a meta worldview, Ichiban envisions himself the lead character in an RPG and his ensuing skirmishes take on the form of turn-based battles. If you've ever wanted to don a chef's hat and sprinkle enemies with a dash of pepper to finish them off in style, we're happy to say that no game other than Yakuza: Like a Dragon will offer you that experience.