Yogibo Introduces A New Interactive Family Game With Jogoball

Yogibo revealed a brand new interactive gaming device this past week in the form of this cute little guy called Jogoball. The ball operates as a Bluetooth speaker that uses the sensors inside of it to play the games that are found on the matching app you use to play the game. The device comes out just in time for holiday shopping and offers a small and portable option that can be a lot of fun as you're allowed to throw it, shake it, hit it, and a few other actions to respond as well as play with. You can read more about it below, and we will have a review of one sometime in the near future.

A screen-free tech toy/gaming console, Jogoball is filled with over 1,000 hours of content included out of the box so no two games are ever the same. The ball is the console and the silicon sleeve encapsulates the content/series of games. Throw it, shake it, tap it, spin it, punch with it and twist the Jogoball to enjoy hours of fun. A silicon sleeve – the adorable blue Hugibo – protects it from little hands and hardwood floors alike. Jogoball uses an exclusive six-axis motion detection technology and smart audio technology that pairs with a free companion app (iOS/Android). If you throw it, Jogoball detects a throw. Shake it, and Jogoball detects it! Twist it, and Jogoball knows it's getting twisted! Jogoball offers fifteen games that are both unique and familiar across four different categories including mind (like different trivia games), active (such as endurance workouts), music (use Jogoball like an instrument to make music) and social games (like ice breakers). It's endless fun with "True or False", "Guess Who?", "Escape Academy", "Ice Breaker" or "Beat Beat" – to name a few.