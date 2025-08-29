Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: playtonic, PM Studios, Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee Finally Has An Official Release Date

After a long and rocky development road, Yooka-Replaylee finally has an official release date as the game will arrive this October

Article Summary Yooka-Replaylee launches this October on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Remastered from Yooka-Laylee with enhanced graphics, new challenges, and expanded customization.

Features a revamped move set, improved camera, detailed world map, and new collectible currency.

Enjoy a fully orchestrated soundtrack by legendary composers Grant Kirkhope and David Wise.

Playtonic and PM Studios confirmed during PAX West 2025 that they finally have a release date for Yooka-Replaylee. It has been an interesting road for the game's development cycle and getting to this point, as they have created a game faithful to the series in many ways. Now it will finally see the light of day as the full version of the game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2, on October 9, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll be waiting another month and a half for it to arrive.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling Yooka-Laylee (2017), developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark on exploring the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

New & Improved Challenges: Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! New Collectible Currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.

Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine. Navigating The World: Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! Vendi Has Plenty To Offer: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. Revised Controls & Camera: A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze.

A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze. A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears.

