Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee Receives Performance Update on Nintendo Switch 2

Yooka-Replaylee was given a brand-new update for the Nintendo Switch 2, which included upgrading the visuals to glorious 60FPS

Article Summary Yooka-Replaylee updated for Nintendo Switch 2 with a silky-smooth 60FPS Performance Mode as default.

Players can switch to Fidelity Mode for enhanced graphics locked at 30FPS, prioritizing visual quality.

Gameplay optimizations improve platforming, movement, and overall experience throughout the adventure.

Free demo updated on eShop; progress carries over from demo to full game for seamless play.

Playtonic and PM Studios released a new update for Yooka-Replaylee on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the game has been given several improvements. The team took a lot of the player feedback they received since the game launched last Fall and has applied it, with a 60FPS upgrade being the first major improvement to give the game a refined polish. They've also optimized the gameplay in several areas and provided a free demo in the eShop to let you try it out if you haven't bought it yet. We have some of the dev notes here on the changes and the demo, as the content is now available.

Experience a Better Version of Yooka-Replaylee on the Switch 2

While we love the new 60FPS feel, we are still extremely proud of the visual fidelity we achieved at launch. If you prefer a higher graphical quality over frame rate, don't worry, we have you covered. You can head into the options menu at any time to enable Fidelity Mode. This locks the frame rate to 30fps but gives the game a graphical bump, ensuring the world looks its absolute best for those who value visual crispness above all else. Whether this is your first time helping Yooka and Laylee or you are returning to find those final elusive Pagies, there has never been a better time to jump in. Following the update, Yooka-Replaylee will now run in Performance Mode by default. This means you can jump straight back into the Hivory Towers and experience:

Silky-Smooth 60fps: A more fluid way to explore our colorful worlds.

Responsive Movement: Faster and more expressive platforming that feels better than ever.

Optimised Play: General "under the hood" improvements to make the whole experience shine.

Try Before You Buy With The Free Demo

If you are still on the fence about joining the adventure, we have some fantastic news. The free Yooka-Replaylee Demo on Nintendo Switch 2 has also been updated to include the new Performance Mode! It is the ultimate "try before you buy" experience. You can test out the update for yourself, explore the opening of the game, and get a feel for the new mechanics. The best bit? Your save data carries over from the Demo to the full game. This means any progress you make, and any collectibles you hunt down, will be waiting for you when you decide to upgrade to the full adventure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!