You Suck At Parking Set To Test Your Patience In Parking

Indie developer and publisher Happy Volcano have announced their next weird game that will test your patience in You Suck At Parking. The game is currently in development for PC and all three major consoles as players will be attempting to park as best they can in a single spot without dying or exploding. Which will happen frequently. The latest trailer shows off the multiplayer mode in which you will fight against others for the perfect spot, and probably explode each other in the process as well. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we wait for them to give us an idea of when it will be released.

You Suck At Parking is the world's most extreme parking experience and the only racing game where, inventively, the goal is to stop. Play charges players with racing against the clock as they dash, drift, and ultimately drag their handbrakes as they slam into parking spots in quick time. The top-down racer will feature more than 100 wild levels with ever-increasing difficulty. The previously unannounced multiplayer mode will allow eight players to take on each other in free-for-all fiesta that transforms the game's pedal-to-the-metal action into a full-on parking party. Speed through stages navigating obstacles aplenty before hitting the designated parking spots, all whilst somehow keeping cool, calm, and collected in the process.

Unlock Car Keys and Parking Tokens with their parking skills to open up new cars and Parking Tokens that serve up new customization options to pimp your ride with.

Climb the global leaderboards and prove to your friends that you truly do have the power to stop. Maybe not the world, but a car, at least.

Experience an ever-growing, always-expanding, forever-changing game, where more cars, more biomes, more tracks, and more customisation options are regularly added to the roster.