YouTube Gaming Teams With Riot Games On League Of Legends Worlds

Riot Games and YouTube Gaming will partner to offer different kinds of content during the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

YouTube Gaming announced today they have partnered with Riot Games for League of Legends World Championship 2023 content. Before you ask, no, they are not taking over the broadcasting duties. Worlds will still remain on Riot's official channels. However, the two will be working together for co-streaming content and original LoL content, including new co-streamers for the upcoming World Final between SK Telecom and Weibo Gaming, as well as "an in-person experience for viewing the Finals at locations around the APAC region." This is basically their way of getting in on the action and utilizing the platform to bring different regions some bonus content beyond the main tournament, which, for some, will be a nice alternative to the main broadcast as they are targeting audiences who may want to watch something else but not necessarily be derailed from Worlds in general. We have a rundown of their plans below.

League Of Legends Worlds '23 on YouTube Gaming

As an official League of Legends Esports partner for Worlds 2023, YouTube Gaming will bring additional co-streamers to the robust list of personalities co-streaming throughout Worlds. New co-streamers include:

YouTube will also host viewing parties around the globe, inviting thousands of fans to come celebrate the Championship match. YouTube-hosted viewing parties will take place in the following locations:

Seoul, South Korea – Gwanghwamun Square (G-Square)

Gwanghwamun Square (G-Square) Hanoi, Vietnam – Tay Ho Sports Complex / Cau Giay Sports Complex

Tay Ho Sports Complex / Cau Giay Sports Complex Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Rach Mieu Sports Complex

In an effort to surprise and delight LoL Esports fans in Vietnam, Riot, and YouTube have come together to bring Riot remote co-streamers Hoàng Luân, SofM, and Optimus on-site in Ho Chi Minh City to conduct their Worlds 2023 Final co-streams from inside the party.

