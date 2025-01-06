Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Announces 8th Anniversary Plans

Konami has revealed what's on the way for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links this month, as the game is celebrating its 8th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' 8th Anniversary with new in-game content and exciting events.

Unlock special Chronicle Card versions of Ace Monsters using a Chronicle Card Ticket.

Claim Ultra Prismatic Rainbow Neos and Prismatic Pot of Greed in SPEED and RUSH Duels.

Earn 1,000 free Gems, anniversary accessories, and log-in bonuses throughout the event.

Konami has announced new content coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as the game is celebrating its 8th Anniversary this month. The content is about what you would expect from the game based on previous events, as they are holding an Anniversary Celebration Campaign. During this time, which will run for the next few weeks, you can use a Chronicle Card Ticket to claim Chronicle Card versions of iconic Ace Monsters, such as Dark Magician and Stardust Dragon. As well as Ultra Prismatic versions of Rainbow Neos for Speed Duel and Pot of Greed for Rush Duel. We have more details for you below as the content is now live in the game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links – 8th Anniversary

Duelists can use a Chronicle Card Ticket to unlock Chronicle Card versions for one of the eight Ace Monsters associated with each anime's main character: Dark Magician, Elemental HERO Neos, Stardust Dragon, No.39 Utopia, Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon, Decode Talker, Sevens Road Magician, or Galactica Oblivion. Additionally, Ultra Prismatic versions of Rainbow Neos for SPEED DUEL and Prismatic version of Pot of Greed for RUSH DUEL are available to claim. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links also offers 8th Anniversary accessories to players who log in during the celebratory period, as well as 1,000 free Gems, Skill Ticket, Character Unlock Ticket, and various other log-in bonuses. Additional log-in bonuses featured:

Chronicle Card Ticket – Ace Monster (Chronicle)

Rainbow Neos (SPEED) (Ultra Prismatic)

Pot of Greed (RUSH) (Prismatic)

1,000 Gems

8th anniversary accessories

Skill Ticket, and Character Unlock Ticket

Daily log-in bonuses featured:

DAY 1: UR/SR Ticket (SPEED) (Prismatic)

DAY 2: Dream SR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)

DAY 3: Name Color: Gold

DAY 4: Dream SR Ticket (RUSH) (Glossy)

DAY 5: UR/SR Ticket (RUSH) (Prismatic)

DAY 6: Rim Color: Gold

DAY 7: Dream UR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)

DAY 8: Dream UR Ticket (RUSH) (Glossy)

DAY 9: UR/SR Ticket (SPEED) (Glossy)

DAY 10: Surface Processing: Aurora

