Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Releases New Special Summons Update

Konami dropped a new update into Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links this week, as players now have access to a new set of summons to change it up.

Earlier this week, Konami dropped a brand new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which provided players with some new content tied into summoning. A brand-new way to bring ultra-powerful monsters has been implemented, as players can now cast Maximum Summoning, which will add a new type of monster card into play with Maximum Monsters. This is designed to both enhance and challenge you, as you'll have a new level of strategy to deal with. We have the complete rundown for you here of how it will work in the game, as players have access to the content right now.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links – Special Summons

Maximum Summoning is all about combining three specific Maximum Monsters into one mega-monster, with massive strength and capability. If a player has the three required Maximum Monsters in their hand, they can Maximum Summon them to specific Zones on the field. This combines the three cards into one single monster with incredible attack power and the ability to use each of the three cards' individual effects. For example, you can use Maximum Summoning to wing your way to victory with "The Three Harpie Sisters." Simply Maximum Summon Harpie Lady Sisters [L], Harpie Lady Sisters and Harpie Lady Sisters [R] to create a single feathered force with a massive 3400 ATK. Harpie Lady Sisters [L], Harpie Lady Sisters and Harpie Lady Sisters [R] will all be available as FREE log-in rewards during the commemorative campaign. There's also an array of bonuses for each day you log in, including a total of 1,000 Gems. The full list of daily log-in rewards is as follows:

Day 1: Legendary Duelists Rainbow Pack (SEVENS / Premium)

Day 2: 250 Gems

Day 3: Dream UR Pack (Rush Duel / Premium)

Day 4: 250 Gems

Day 5: UR/SR Ticket (Rush Duel / Premium)

Day 6: 250 Gems

Day 7: Dream SR Ticket (Speed Duel)

Day 8: 250 Gems

The freebies don't end there. You can also collect Rush Edition Archive Skills and the commemorative in-game Game Mat and Card Sleeves featuring the "Harpie Lady Sisters"

