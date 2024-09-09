Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Coming To Switch & Steam

Konami is giving old-school Yu-Gi-Oh! video game players a treat for the 25th Anniversary with Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Article Summary Konami celebrates Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary with Early Days Collection for Switch and Steam.

Features classic Game Boy Yu-Gi-Oh! titles from 1998-2004, modernized with quality-of-life improvements.

Online battle support added for games with original local co-op, bringing global duels to players.

Includes iconic cards, infrared card trading, customizable controls, and enhanced backgrounds.

Konami has a brand new retro game collection coming out as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary, as Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection has been announced. The game will bring several games from the late '90s and early '00s from the Game Boy line of consoles together in one solid collection, cleaned up and modernized for modern players to engage with the content for both the Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam. Right now, only five titles have been announced, with the company claiming on their website that more are on the way. Plus, physical editions will come with one of two versions of Harpie's Feather Duster, a Quarter Century Secret Rare card you can play in the physical version of the game. No release date or trailer have been released yet, but we do have more info from the company below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings back iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! digital titles originally released between 1998 and 2004. The complete lineup of the iconic titles coming in the Collection will be announced at a later date. The Collection also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game. The rare bonus card "Harpie's Feather Duster" will feature two art types, with one card being inserted randomly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998/Game Boy)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999/Game Boy, Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 JP, 2002 US, 2003 EU/Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000/Game Boy Color. Includes online battles support)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001/Game Boy Color)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection packs quality-of-life improvements that elevate classic games to modern standards. Games in the Collection that supported local co-op battles when they were first released now offer online battle support. Enjoy Duels with rivals from all over the world!​ Control button layout customization and background settings will also be supported.​ The Collection also highlights card trading between friends by replicating the infrared communication feature unique to the classic Game Boy Color platform. Duelists can relive the nostalgic feeling they had when they traded card data with their friends from one Game Boy Color to another.

