Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Celebrates The Game's First Anniversary Konami is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with a few new additions to the game and a bundle.

Konami has revealed that they will be celebrating the first anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with a few new celebrations. As part of the anniversary campaign, you can log in right now and collect up to three UR tickets, with each one unlocking a 1st Anniversary Pack. Each one of the packs comes with a guaranteed Royal Finish UR card, which will only be available for this event. You can also find these monsters in the New Step for Duelists Selection Pack, which they have made available now. We got more info on the event for you below as you'll only have a few weeks to take advantage of it./

"For a limited time, the 1st Anniversary Bundle brings together an array of stunning celebratory items. That includes a Dark Magician card featuring new alternate artwork introduced in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for the first time as well as an amazing new Summoning scene. The bundle also features 30 Master Packs and a new celebratory Icon, Icon Frame, Duel Field, Protector, Deck Case, and Wallpaper. Duelists can grab the 1st Anniversary Bundle now, and it's only available to acquire once. There are more alternate artwork cards to be found in the 1st Anniversary Secret Packs. Available for a limited time, these packs offer the chance to gain cards with new alternate artwork of Eldlich the Golden Lord and Knightmare Unicorn."

"The new Sprights of Miracle Selection Pack, out now, introduces the new "Spright" archetype to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. If that wasn't enough, the new Vortex of Magic Structure Deck is full to the brim with Dark Magic. It includes famous cards like Dark Magician, Master of Chaos, and Illusion of Chaos. The new Selection Packs and Structure Deck are available now in the in-game Shop, as are celebratory Gem sales for a limited time."