Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Reveals Cross-Platform Support In New Trailer

Konami has put out a new trailer today for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as they revealed the game will have cross-platform support. The new trailer was unveiled at Jump Festa 2022 as part of one of the panels at the show as they went out of their way to showcase some of the many features coming to the game. The trailer is in Japanese, so you'll have to deal with the subtitles for now. But the visuals speak for themselves as you get a great view of how the gameplay will work out for your deck and the many animations they've added to the game for a number of scenarios. Right now, the game still doesn't have a proper release date yet. All we know is that it will be coming out as a free-to-play title for iOS, Android, and all three major consoles (as well as next-gen) sometime during the Winter. FOr now, enjoy the trailer below as we get as good a look at the game as they've given us to date.

he highly anticipated title, which takes the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game and brings it to life in digital form, will allow players to Duel competitors across the globe, whichever platform they're playing on. Duelists can also link their Master Duel game data across platforms, meaning they'll carry on their progress, whether they're playing on console, PC or mobile at any time. Beautifully presented Duels masterfully rendered in 4K resolution

Over 10,000 cards to unlock, spanning over two decades of Dueling history

Solo Mode campaign that showcases the unknown stories behind the cards

Extensive Deck-building features and resources, including a massive database of Deck lists

Detailed tutorials for beginners that teach you how to Duel as you play the game

Special events and tournaments to enter – compete against players across the globe!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【公式】遊戯王マスターデュエル トレーラー映像 (https://youtu.be/tKlQooPp1cs)