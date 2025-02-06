Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Reveals Third Anniversary Plans
Konami has released new details of what they have in store for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the game celebrates its Third Anniversary
Konami revealed their plans for the latest update in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the title marks its Third Anniversary this month. The update, which is currently live, comes with a 3rd Anniversary Celebration Campaign with daily login bonuses and more to collect rewards, including a Royal Finish Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos, three 3rd Anniversary Packs, and 1,000 Gems! Below, we have the full rundown of what's in store there. Meanwhile, the team also briefly revealed that the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 will be held in Paris, France, from August 30-31, but no major details beyond that have been specified.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Third Anniversary
As part of the 3rd Anniversary Celebration Campaign, Duelists can log in to collect an Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos (available in opulent Royal Finish), three 3rd Anniversary Packs and 1000 Gems. Full list of daily log-in bonuses is listed below:
- DAY 1: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1
- DAY 2: Gems x500
- DAY 3: Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art in Royal Finish UR)
- DAY 4: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1
- DAY 5: Gems x200
- DAY 6: Gems x100
- DAY 7: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1
- DAY 8: Gems x100
- DAY 9: Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art Icon)
- DAY 10: Gems x100
Furthermore, a separate campaign will be available in which Duelists will be able to invite new or returning players to play Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. By doing so this will grant each player the following rewards based on the number of times their unique code is entered:
- #1 Reward: Structure Deck "Blaze of Albaz" x1
- #2 Reward: Cards x4
- #3 Reward: Card Protector
- #4 Reward: Cards x6
- #5 Reward: Gems x50
There are even additional rewards for both senders and the invited players if the invited players manage to reach Bronze IV at minimum.
Rewards for senders
- Bronze IV #1 Reward: Gems x100
- Bronze IV #2 Reward: Gems x50
- Bronze IV #3 Reward: Cards x5
- Bronze IV #4 Reward: Legacy Pack Ticket (Min. 1 SR Guaranteed) x3
- Bronze IV #5 Reward: Gems x50
Rewards for invited players
- Cards x4
- Legacy Pack Ticket x30