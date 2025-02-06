Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Reveals Third Anniversary Plans

Konami has released new details of what they have in store for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the game celebrates its Third Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's 3rd Anniversary with daily login bonuses and exclusive rewards.

Unlock the Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos in stunning Royal Finish for your deck.

Refer friends to gain rewards, including Structure Decks and exclusive card designs.

Join the excitement leading to the 2025 World Championship in Paris, details soon!

Konami revealed their plans for the latest update in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the title marks its Third Anniversary this month. The update, which is currently live, comes with a 3rd Anniversary Celebration Campaign with daily login bonuses and more to collect rewards, including a Royal Finish Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos, three 3rd Anniversary Packs, and 1,000 Gems! Below, we have the full rundown of what's in store there. Meanwhile, the team also briefly revealed that the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025 will be held in Paris, France, from August 30-31, but no major details beyond that have been specified.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Third Anniversary

As part of the 3rd Anniversary Celebration Campaign, Duelists can log in to collect an Alternative Art Elemental HERO Neos (available in opulent Royal Finish), three 3rd Anniversary Packs and 1000 Gems. Full list of daily log-in bonuses is listed below:

DAY 1: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1

3rd Anniversary Pack x1 DAY 2: Gems x500

Gems x500 DAY 3: Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art in Royal Finish UR)

Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art in Royal Finish UR) DAY 4: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1

3rd Anniversary Pack x1 DAY 5: Gems x200

Gems x200 DAY 6: Gems x100

Gems x100 DAY 7: 3rd Anniversary Pack x1

3rd Anniversary Pack x1 DAY 8: Gems x100

Gems x100 DAY 9: Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art Icon)

Elemental HERO Neos (Alternative Art Icon) DAY 10: Gems x100

Furthermore, a separate campaign will be available in which Duelists will be able to invite new or returning players to play Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. By doing so this will grant each player the following rewards based on the number of times their unique code is entered:

#1 Reward: Structure Deck "Blaze of Albaz" x1

Structure Deck "Blaze of Albaz" x1 #2 Reward: Cards x4

Cards x4 #3 Reward: Card Protector

Card Protector #4 Reward: Cards x6

Cards x6 #5 Reward: Gems x50

There are even additional rewards for both senders and the invited players if the invited players manage to reach Bronze IV at minimum.

Rewards for senders

Bronze IV #1 Reward: Gems x100

Bronze IV #2 Reward: Gems x50

Bronze IV #3 Reward: Cards x5

Bronze IV #4 Reward: Legacy Pack Ticket (Min. 1 SR Guaranteed) x3

Bronze IV #5 Reward: Gems x50

Rewards for invited players

Cards x4

Legacy Pack Ticket x30

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!