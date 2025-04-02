Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Duelist's Advance Core Booster Set

Konami revealed the next core booster pack coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with the reveal of Duelist's Advance

Discover Duelist's Advance, the newest Yu-Gi-Oh! core booster set, coming in July.

Explore new cards inspired by Yuma's Deck, Sky Striker Link-2, and advanced Psychic monsters.

The Monarchs return with new leadership, revolutionizing the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta.

Find 24 Starlight Rares and uncover a World Premiere theme with exciting new mechanics.

Konami has revealed details about the next release for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as Duelist's Advance will arrive this Summer. This is a new core booster set that features brand-new cards inspired by Yuma's Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, as well as the inclusion of the new "Sky Striker" Link-2 Monster, plus the addition of advanced Psychic monsters, and the return of the Monarchs which will change the meta up a bit. This 100-card set includes 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. 24 of these cards are also available as Starlight Rare, and 1 special card is ONLY available as a Starlight Rare! We have more info below as they will sell for $4.50 per pack when it drops on July 4, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Duelist's Advance

Forge the path to victory with brand-new cards inspired by Yuma's Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL! Look out for a plethora of new monsters including a new Rank 4 Gagaga Girl Xyz Monster that will guide you on your way to Summoning the next phase of the future, Number F0: Utopic Future Zexal! "Sky Striker" Duelists, mobilize and prepare to engage! A brand-new Link-2 Monster that can call upon Sky Striker Ace – Raye and Sky Striker Ace – Roze from the Deck or Graveyard! Along with a new maneuver that will help you replenish your "Sky Striker Ace" monsters and "Sky Striker" Spells!

The popular Psychic monsters that first released in Extreme Victory have advanced to a whole new level! New monsters for the Main Deck that make it easier than ever to assemble your Psychic army to the field and will even help you find your way to powerful "Teleport" cards like Emergency Teleport. With new Fusion and Synchro Monsters to boot, you would have to be brainwashed to not try these cards out! Yhe Monarchs are back…and they are NOT happy about how things have been going for them. There's revolution in the air as the Monarchs band together to put some new leadership in charge! Help them topple the throne with a brand-new Monarch, a new Squire, and some exciting Spell/Trap Cards!

And of course, a brand-new World Premiere theme is ready to be assembled and launched into action! This will also be the return of Starlight Rares in the core booster sets that you'll be able to find at about the same rate that you could find Quarter Century Secret Rares the last couple of years! There is all of this and even more to discover in Duelist's Advance!

