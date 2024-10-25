Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bye Sweet Carole, Just For Games

Bye Sweet Carole Releases New Atmospheric Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Bye Sweet Carole, as this narrative-horror game is currently earmarked for a 2025 release

Developers Little Sewing Machine and Meangrip Studios unveil an atmospheric experience.

Game blends animated fairy tale and survival horror with unique hand-drawn visuals.

Explore two realms as Lana Benton in the eerie Bunny Hall and magical Corolla.

Indie game developers Little Sewing Machine and Meangrip Studios, along with publisher Maximum Entertainment, have released a new atmospheric trailer for Bye Sweet Carole. We haven't heard from this game in over a year, as shown by the change in publisher and the fact that it now has a very different vibe than what we first saw back in 2023. This new trailer gives us a far better look at the gameplay to come as it harkens back to animated video games such as Dragon's Lair, while retaining a creepy narrative horror setting. Enjoy the latest trailer above, as the game is currently earmarked for a 2025 release.

Bye Sweet Carole

Set in the early 1900s, in an age when the women's suffrage movement has begun to shake the British nation, young Lana Benton must follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons to find her best friend and uncover the dark truth behind the Bunny Hall orphanage. As Lana dives further into the enigma, she will find herself poised between the real world and the fantastic kingdom of Corolla that is under the cruel influence of the terrifying Mr.Kyn, the insensitive owl Velenia, and the ravenous colonies of tar bunnies. You must tread carefully between the two realms to find a way out.

Embark on a horrific journey through a dark tale set in the austere Bunny Hall and the mesmerizing world of Corolla. Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn universe brought to life using cinematographic techniques inspired by the greatest animated movies. Shape-shift into a rabbit and harness your various forms to conquer the deadly challenges that await you. Encounter a vibrant cast of characters, from your loyal friend Mr. Baesie to the malevolent owl Velenia and the terrifying Mr. Kyn.A unique journey born from the union of two diametrically opposed genres: a traditional animated fairy tale, in the most typical tradition of the princesses from the world of cinematic animation, and a survival horror with old school platform elements.

