Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Phantom Nightmare Booster Set

Konami revealed another booster pack on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as Phantom Nightmare is coming this February.

Konami is now starting to really reveal what's on the horizon for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in 2024, as the latest booster set was unveiled. The latest addition will be the Phantom Nightmare booster set, which will have 100 new cards with special new themes attached to them. It contains a decent mix of monsters and familiar additions from recent memory. Such as Yubel from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX making a return, as well as new Effect Monsters, Spells, and Traps that may look familiar but now unlock an all-new Yubel strategy. The breakdown of the set includes 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. 24 of these cards are also available as Quarter-Century Secret Rares, while one special card is ONLY available as a Quarter-Century Secret Rare! We have more from the team about it below as the set goes on sale on February 9, 2024.

"Don't close your eyes – Phantom Nightmare is lurking just around the corner! This 100-new-card set is loaded with astounding new cards that are the stuff your dreams are made of (and your opponent's nightmares…). Unlock the terrifying secrets of new themes, find brand-new cards for recent favorites, and meet more memorable monsters! No matter which way you turn, there's no escaping the exciting new cards in Phantom Nightmare! Yubel is back! Both friend and foe to Jaden in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Yubel first appeared in Phantom Darkness back in 2008! Phantom Nightmare introduces new Effect Monsters, Spells, and Traps that look familiar, but unlock an all-new Yubel strategy. Power up with the original three forms of Yubel, or use the new Continuous Trap Card that lets you Fusion Summon a new "Yubel" Fusion Monster using your opponent's monsters as Fusion Material!"

"The tempestuous Majespecters are storming into battle again in Phantom Nightmare! These gusty, gutsy Pendulum Monsters are hard to pin down because they can't be targeted or destroyed by your opponent's card effects. Originally there were no "Majespecter" monsters for your Extra Deck, but in Phantom Nightmare you'll find two: a new Rank 4 Xyz/Pendulum Monster and a Link-2 Link Monster. These new monsters will make sure you'll have all the "Majespecter" monsters you need, when and where you need them! Time to dust off some of your old Ritual Monsters, because there's a cool new Ritual-focused theme coming that can Summon some old favorites directly from your Deck. These new cards can be played as their own strategy or used to enhance any strategy that Ritual Summons LIGHT Warrior and/or LIGHT Dragon Ritual Monsters!"

